15-year-old dead after he was shot in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in St. Petersburg on Wednesday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to the shooting at TGM Bay Isles Apartments on Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Street North around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Tomohnd Newkirk, had been shot. Newkirk was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he passed away.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.