1 shot during attempted burglary in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — One person was injured during an attempted burglary in Pinellas County early Tuesday morning.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said around 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Lime Street after receiving a 911 call about the burglary.

When they arrived, they made contact with the two people involved, who know each other. Police said one person was shot and treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating, but said there is no threat to the public.