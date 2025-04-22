Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

1 shot during attempted burglary in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Spring police generic WFTS.png
WFTS
Tarpon Spring police generic WFTS.png
Posted

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — One person was injured during an attempted burglary in Pinellas County early Tuesday morning.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said around 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Lime Street after receiving a 911 call about the burglary.

When they arrived, they made contact with the two people involved, who know each other. Police said one person was shot and treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating, but said there is no threat to the public.


Pope Francis passes away at the age of 88.

The Death of Pope Francis

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.