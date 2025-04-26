$1 Million Investment Aims to Transform Health Equity in South St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg is investing $1 million to address health disparities in South St. Petersburg.

The funding comes as a direct response to a recent health equity profile study conducted by the foundation, which revealed stark contrasts in health outcomes between South St. Pete and the broader Pinellas County. Dr. Kanika Tomalin, President and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, emphasized the urgent need for action.

“This grant is in response to a study that highlighted the inequities in health outcomes for our community,” she stated. The study reported alarming statistics, including significantly higher rates of deaths from violent crime and drug poisoning, as well as chronic diseases, in South St. Petersburg compared to the county averages.

Despite a mere four-mile distance, there is a 16-year difference in life expectancy between Campbell Park and Snell Isle. According to Dr. Tomalin, the root causes of these disparities can be traced back to economic instability.

“If we can come together to provide stable economic opportunities, better access to education and healthcare, and foster neighborhood improvements, we can address these issues at their core,” she explained.

During a brainstorming session held at the Foundation's Center for Health Equity, community leaders, including Nikki Gaskin-Capehart, CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League, gathered to discuss actionable next steps.

Gaskin-Capehart emphasized the community's pressing need for sustainable economic development.

“One of the things that I know to be a major need in our community is for people to be able to generate the income that's important for them to have long-term stability.”

The $1 million grant will be divided among four organizations, each bringing their unique expertise to the table to create a healthier South St. Petersburg. Dr. Tomalin noted the collaborative efforts among various sectors of the community, including government, businesses, and nonprofits, to foster systemic change and address the issues that plague the area.

Gaskin-Capehart added that building generational wealth is a key component of the solution.

“We work to have an impact on building generational wealth, and while many people come to us due to emergency needs, we ensure that our focus extends beyond immediate crises,” she remarked.

As ideas flourished in the room, the central goal remained clear: to uplift South St. Petersburg and promote health equity across the community.