"What we do is we pray a lot." Kumquat farmers say freeze can be catastrophic to crops

DADE CITY, Fla. — Greg Gude and his family have been growing kumquats outside Dade City for over 50 years.

“My father always referred to them as they are nature’s SweetTart,” he said.

He said that when temperatures reach 27 degrees or less, the bite-size citrus fruit could be destroyed, and the trees are at risk at 17 degrees.

“Not that we dislike the forecasters, but we hope they are wrong. We hope that it’s just a little bit warmer,” he said.

If a major cold snap is coming, Gude said they’ll turn on the irrigration drip and protect the base of the trees with dirt.

It took Kumquat Growers, Inc. seven years to recover from a freeze in 2015.

“When they are really growing, and they are healthy, they’ll almost double in size in a year's time,” Gude said.

Gude said this month's healthy crop should mean plenty of fruit for the Kumquat Festival later this month.

And a return to the produce section at local grocery stores.

“They are very healthy for you. High in vitamin C. High in potassium. High in fiber,” Gude said.

The kumquat isn’t as popular as oranges or grapefruit, but they pack a mighty punch and you eat them whole, peel and all.