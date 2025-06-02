DADE CITY — Andy Cobb sees the potential danger every day.

"My wife almost got hit the other day just the other day by somebody passing,” Cobb said.

So does Lonnie Fryman.

"I've almost been hit three times head on,” Fryman said.

"We've begged for help," Dade City residents fed up with dangerous road

In recent years, Mary Warfel says she's seen crashes up and down Bellamy Brothers Boulevard.

This FHP report indicates that approximately 50 crashes have occurred so far this year.

A motorcyclist died just last week.

"It's worse on the curvy parts,” Warfel.

People living on this country scenic road in Dade City say they are tired of seeing so many crashes, including a handful of deaths.

"Two of them happened at my house which is just south of here. One on each side of my drive way in a 24 hour period. Both people passing,” said Cobb.

Larry Bartle says a driver died right in front of his ranch when two trucks collided.

"Most of the cars are coming around the corner too fast. And they over correct. The road drops out from under them and it comes back up. And they'll either cross to the right go through the fence, hit a light pole. Or cross back over the road to the left and hit oak trees,” Bartle said.

Cobb says with more and more growth in east Pasco, the number of drivers is increasing.

And hundreds of new homes will only add to that.

He has spoken with a county commissioner and written to the sheriff seeking help.

He also reached out to ABC Action News.

"We have begged for help with traffic enforcement out here, and it's gone on deaf ears by our Sheriff, and it's very unfortunate,” Cobb said.

Waxler inquired with the Pasco Sheriff's Office about the concerns these individuals have here.

They say deputies are encouraged to conduct proactive enforcement between calls for service.

And they had more than 28,000 traffic stops last year.

And not long after I reached out, the Sheriff's Office posted a deputy for a short time on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard.

"People just have to be safer. Drive slower. Pay attention. Quit trying to pass on the curves,” said Bartle.

There are plans to widen Bellamy Brothers Boulevard, but not until 2027.