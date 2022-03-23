'Unacceptable number of fights': Pasco Superintendent says students now face expulsion for fighting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County School District is issuing a stern warning to students about fighting. Going forward, students could face expulsion if they engage in fights, physical attacks, battery, or other physically abusive and disruptive acts.

“I acknowledge that there has been an unacceptable number of fights and disruptions in our schools,” said Kurt Browning, Superintendent of Pasco County Schools.

He addressed students, staff, and parents in a video message on Tuesday about ongoing concerns regarding fighting in classrooms and on buses in Pasco County.

“For the vast majority of students and parents, this message is intended to let you know that I have heard the concerns from teachers, leaders, students and parents,” said Browning.

The district is now issuing a stern warning to students about repercussions going forward.

“For the small but significant number of students who engage in fights and serious misbehaviors, this message is a warning that a failure to behave appropriately in our schools will result in serious consequences,” said Browning.

ABC Action News has reported in the past about issues with fighting in Pasco County, specifically at Fivay High school in Hudson.

This year, Browning said the district has seen a serious disruption of educational environments at some schools.

“The number of fights has reached an alarming level. We must and we will put an end to it,” said Browning.

That’s why the school district will impose the strictest disciplinary measures against any student who engages in fights, physical attacks, battery, or other physically abusive and disruptive acts.

“I’m directing principals to recommend the expulsion of any student who engages in acts of physical violence. This is a significant departure from the lenient stance we have taken before. A stance that I believe has emboldened students to engage in unacceptable behavior because they have no fear of consequences,” said Browning.

He said he doesn’t want to have to expel students but the district now has to take swift action.

“We owe it to students and staff to do everything we can to ensure a safe learning environment free of violence and disruption,” said Browning.

This change went into effect Tuesday.