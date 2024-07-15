Suspect arrested for stabbing man, stealing woman's car: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies said he stabbed another man and then stole a woman's car on Monday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said around 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to reports of the stabbing in the Gordon Drive area of Port Richey.

Deputies then responded to a carjacking in the Dauvin Court area of Port Richey around 8:30 a.m., which they linked to the same suspect of the stabbing.

According to PCSO, the suspect stole the woman's car and drove away, leading to a chase into Hillsborough County. The suspect then crashed the vehicle on the Suncoast Parkway near Ehrlich Road in Tampa.

Deputies said the suspect is in custody and was confirmed to be involved in both cases. The victim who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO added that additional victims from the pursuit did not report any injuries.