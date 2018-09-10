Shootings at FL high school football games lead to changes in security for Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Already this school year, we’ve seen shootings at two different Florida high school football games.

Now school districts in Tampa Bay are cracking down on what you can bring inside stadiums.

Because of the violence, Pasco County school officials say they are joining with districts around the state to enhance safety procedures.

Beginning Friday, fans at Pasco County games can only enter stadiums with clear plastic or vinyl bags.

No other bags of any kind will be allowed, including backpacks and purses.

This is similar to the policy at Raymond James Stadium for Buccaneers and Bulls game.

It’s been in place there since 2013.

Pinellas and Manatee County already have strict policies.

Sarasota County is reviewing its rules and should have changes in the next couple of weeks.

Hillsborough and Polk County officials tell us they do not have any current policies in place regarding clear bags.

As for Pasco’s new policy, items can be put in a clear Ziploc-type bag.

Diaper bags and medically necessary bags are also allowed but will be searched.