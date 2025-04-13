Woman killed in I-75 crash after driver loses control of car: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa woman was killed in an Interstate 75 crash on early Sunday morning, after the driver lost control of the vehicle she was in, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Toyota Camry, driven by a 30-year-old Tampa man was traveling southbound on I-75 in Pasco County at about 1:50 a.m.

South of State Road 52, the driver passed another vehicle but then took evasive action to avoid a collision, the report stated.

The driver lost control of the Cam which rotated to the shoulder of the highway and struck a tree.

A 28-year-old Tampa woman traveling as a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP officials could not say what the relationship was between the driver and passenger.