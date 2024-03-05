Pasco School District, DOJ reach settlement in alleged discrimination against students with disabilities

The Department of Justice announced a settlement agreement with the Pasco County School District after an investigation into the district's alleged disciplinary discrimination against students with disabilities.

According to the DOJ, the investigation found that the district routinely suspended students or called the police for disability-related behavior when they could have addressed it through proper support and de-escalation.

The investigation also reported problems with how the district conducted threat assessments, a process for evaluating and responding to potential school security concerns.

The DOJ said when these processes involved students with disabilities, the district systematically failed to consider the relationship between a student's disability and their behavior and whether appropriate support would help the student and address the behavior.

Instead, the DOJ said the school district would often unnecessarily refer students to law enforcement to be arrested or start the process for an involuntary admission into a mental health facility under Florida’s Baker Act.

The DOJ will monitor the school district's implementation of the agreement and will continue to monitor and enforce an ongoing desegregation order that covers the district.

Under the agreement, Pasco County Schools will:

