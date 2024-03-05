Pasco School District, DOJ reach settlement in alleged discrimination against students with disabilities

The Department of Justice announced a settlement agreement with the Pasco County School District after an investigation into the district's alleged disciplinary discrimination against students with disabilities.
According to the DOJ, the investigation found that the district routinely suspended students or called the police for disability-related behavior when they could have addressed it through proper support and de-escalation.
The investigation also reported problems with how the district conducted threat assessments, a process for evaluating and responding to potential school security concerns.
The DOJ said when these processes involved students with disabilities, the district systematically failed to consider the relationship between a student's disability and their behavior and whether appropriate support would help the student and address the behavior.
Instead, the DOJ said the school district would often unnecessarily refer students to law enforcement to be arrested or start the process for an involuntary admission into a mental health facility under Florida’s Baker Act.
The DOJ will monitor the school district's implementation of the agreement and will continue to monitor and enforce an ongoing desegregation order that covers the district.
Under the agreement, Pasco County Schools will:
- Ensure that district personnel accurately assess disability-related behaviors, identify appropriate interventions for those behaviors, and monitor the implementation of those interventions;
- Hire a consultant with expertise in behavior interventions who will assist in updating its policies and practices;
- Update its student code of conduct, threat assessment process, and process for calling law enforcement to ensure that the district is adequately considering disability-related behaviors and modifying its policies and procedures to avoid discrimination based on disability;
- Develop appropriate training to help schools implement the agreement and respond appropriately to student behavior and
- Improve data collection and analysis systems and regularly evaluate data to ensure students with disabilities are not excluded from school for disability-related behaviors through the district’s discipline, threat assessment, and law enforcement referral practices.
- Progress will be monitored by the DOJ