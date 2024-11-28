Watch Now
Pasco County

Pasco man dies after colliding with tree debris in road on Thanksgiving

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after he collided with tree debris in the middle of a Pasco County road early Thanksgiving morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim, 24, was driving a Chevy Tahoe south on Coats Road when he collided with the large tree debris around 3:05 a.m.

The collision caused the Tahoe to rotate before it crashed into two mailboxes and overturned. FHP said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

A 20-year-old man in the passenger seat was uninjured. There are no other details at this time.

