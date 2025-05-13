Pasco elementary school teacher, church choir leader arrested on child pornography charges

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A teacher at a Pasco County elementary school was arrested on multiple child pornography charges, according to officials.

A Pasco County school board member said Joseph Watson, a music teacher at Oakstead Elementary School in Land O' Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of promotion of child pornography and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that the charges are not connected to Watson's role at the school. The school said he is no longer on campus and has no further contact with students.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said on social media that Watson was also a local church choir leader and prosecutors "will bring down the full weight of the law on this predator."

Today, the Office of Statewide Prosecution worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to arrest Joseph Allen Watson of Land O’ Lakes for possession of child sexual abuse material.



Watson is a soon-to-be former elementary school… — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) May 12, 2025

"I can promise you that when I find out there is a chance someone hurt our kids, I will personally do everything I can to ensure they never see the light of day," the school board member said.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information to assist law enforcement, contact the FDLE at (800) 226-1140.