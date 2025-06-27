Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Portion of CR 54 closed while police investigate shooting in Zephyrhills

Crime scene tape.
Crime scene tape.
ZEHPYRHILLS, Fla. — Zephyrhills Police said a portion of County Road 54 will be closed for part of the day on Friday, June 27, while they investigate a shooting.

Police said that CR 54, between Wire Road and Stadium Drive, will be closed for an extended period.

Officials said the shooting happened on CR 54 and Dairy Road. Preliminary information suggests that the incident is isolated and poses no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided when they become available.

