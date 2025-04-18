Watch Now
Pasco deputies searching for 12-year-old boy missing from Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Deputies are currently searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Holiday, Florida, yesterday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Acevedo was last seen in the Ochatilla Drive area of Holiday wearing a red shirt and gray pants around 10:30 p.m. Deputies believe he is endangered.

Acevedo is described as 5 feet tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Acevedo, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.


