Pasco County students will now be expelled for fighting

PASCO COUNTY — Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning delivered the stern message on video. “We will no longer offer leniency when students engage in fights and similarly unacceptable behavior,” Browning said.

Browning says he will now direct principals to expel students involved in what they call level three fights.

“We are talking about the kind of fight that has to be broken up and results in injury to a student that requires medical attention. So we are not talking about some fourth graders that get into it on the playground and the teachers separate them,” said Pasco school district spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

We’ve been reporting on problems with fighting at some Pasco County schools for years. Back in 2019, Fivay High School in Hudson came out with stricter punishments, including an automatic 10-day suspension for those involved in fights.

But now the problem at some schools appears worse than ever.

“That’s a very dangerous thing at a school. It’s dangerous for students. It’s dangerous for the teachers that have to get in the middle and break it up,” said Hegarty.

The district says the number of those level three fights this year is significant. 253 at high schools. 216 at middle schools.

“I don’t want to blame COVID for everything but if you talk to the airlines right now, I think there’s a level of aggression that you are seeing with people. Some level of frustration that results in aggression. We are seeing that in the schools. You are seeing that in a lot of different places,” said Hegarty.

Elementary schools are included in the stricter punishments.

The district says they had more than 50 level three fights at elementary schools and those students will now be included in the stricter punishments.

