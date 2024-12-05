Watch Now
Officials searching for endangered 13-year-old girl from Pasco

Mileydi Ramirez
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Mileydi Ramirez
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Pasco County on Wednesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Mileydi Ramirez disappeared around 12 p.m. in the Oak Street area of Dade City on Dec. 4. She is considered endangered.

Officials described Ramirez as 5 feet and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, red pajama pants and gray slippers.

If you have any information about Ramirez, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

