Nonprofit at Werner Boyce State Park needs more volunteers

Posted at 6:16 AM, Feb 21, 2024
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A group of volunteers in Pasco County need your help.

The Salt Springs Alliance at Werner Boyce Salt Springs State Park is seeking more volunteers.

Werner Boyce Salt Springs State Park, Pasco County's only state park, is located right off U.S. 19 in Port Richey. It's nearly 4,000 acres across 4 miles along the Gulf of Mexico.

"I just can't say enough how much more relaxing it is inside of this park than it is out in town," Randy Stephenson, President of the Salt Springs Alliance, said. "It's so busy here. And it's just kind of nice to step away for a while."

Stephenson said 100% of their funds go directly back into the park.

To join, it's $35 for a family membership, and that gets you 12 free entrances.

They're having a night hike on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to register.

