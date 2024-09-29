New Port Richey hurricane relief effort for residents set for today

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey hurricane relief event is being held for residents hit hard by Hurricane Helene at Gulf High School.

It’s today from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school, 5085 Madison St., New Port Richey

It will be for families from the greater New Port Richey area who need much-needed support and assistance after Hurricane Helene.

Families in need can receive packaged food, T-shirts, clothing, underwear, household cleaning products and hygiene items.

The event will feature a spaghetti meal, snacks and treats. Attendees can enjoy music, games, and a family-friendly atmosphere - a chance to unwind and connect with the community.

This community-wide event is a collaborative effort of Gulf High School, Gulf Middle School, Richey Elementary School, James Marlowe Elementary School, Cotee River Elementary School, Locke Early Education Center, Fox Hollow Elementary School and other local institutions to provide for the needs of families affected by Hurricane Helene.