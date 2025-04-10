New Pasco recovery center staffed by people who have overcome drug abuse

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Ashley Eberts was addicted to opiates.

"Just someone offered me a pill once, and it just took off from there,” she said.

She lost custody of her kids as her life fell apart.

"You are just chasing it constantly, and really, in reality, you aren't happy, and your problems are never going away,” said Eberts.

Teresa Mancuso's issue was alcohol abuse.

"One day, I woke up and looked in the mirror. I honestly didn't recognize myself, “ she said.

But both eventually sought treatment and are in recovery.

They are also working to help others get there at The Outfield.

It’s a recovery center in Pasco County set up at a house in Moon Lake.

"Since working here, I have witnessed, the only way I can describe it are miracles,” said Eberts.

At the Outfield they said they are building on the success of their Clearwater location called The Catcher's Mitt.

Both are built on peer-led recovery.

"We are going to share our experience. The majority of staff that work here is all in recovery, so we all have stories,” said Mancuso.

"I have seen people that are completely homeless, and they get to transition to sober living and get funding and get help. And we counsel them, of course,” said Eberts.

Despite an ongoing epidemic, funding a recovery center is always a challenge.

The Outfield got its grant for Pasco's Opioid Task Force.

They hope to open more centers in Hernando, Hillsborough, and Manatee counties.

For more information, email admin@recoveryepicenterfoundation.org