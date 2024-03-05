Neighbors rejoice as construction of Pasco County fire station finally resumes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Mike Traverso could hardly believe his eyes.

He spotted workers at this fire station construction site on Seven Springs Boulevard near New Port Richey on Monday morning.

“Couldn’t tell what was going on, but that wasn’t important to me, just that there was action finally happening,” he said. “I think that’s a wonderful thing.”

Traverso is relieved because the project was paused for months. The construction site sat empty, and the station was unfinished.

Pasco County closed the old Fire Station 17 back in 2021 so a new one could be built, but the contractor building went bankrupt last summer, which led to the pause.

Firefighters and paramedics who would normally be stationed on Seven Springs Boulevard. continue to respond from farther away.

“Great service from them down on Mile Stretch, but they’re on Mile Stretch. They’re down in Hudson,” Traverso said.

Traverso, who has MS and lives off Seven Springs Boulevard, wants the new station finished as soon as possible.

“It’s just a sense of relief knowing that they’re right there — basically across the street,” he said.

Finally, after months of waiting, Pasco County confirmed the work had resumed.

A Gainesville-based contractor will finish the job. Work should wrap up toward the end of the third quarter of 2024.

When work does wrap up, and when firefighters make their return to a brand new station, Traverso will be there with housewarming gifts.

“I’m looking forward to getting that cheesecake from Junior’s in Brooklyn and bringing that over to the guys with some other goodies,” he said with a smile. “Yeah, I’ll look forward to that date.”