Missing woman found safe after men shoot into occupied home in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Two men were arrested after allegedly shooting into a home in Port Richey. A woman who was in the home went missing after running from the house on foot but has been found and is safe.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:35 a.m. on June 21st, Kenneth Ohmann, 49, and Thomas Philpot, 33, attempted to break into a home and fired several shots into the house in the Pioneer Trail area of Port Richey. No one was injured, but one of the people in the home, Alisa Mckeehan, 45, ran from the house on foot and was missing.
According to the PCSO, deputies located Kenneth Ohmann, 49, and Thomas Philpot, 33, in the Hudson area and arrested them.
Deputies said that McKeehan was found safe on Saturday (June 22nd).
