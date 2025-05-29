Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for missing Zephyrhills teen

Xzavieanna Tierney
FDLE
Xzavieanna Tierney
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Missing Child Alert issued for missing Zephyrhills teen.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they have issued a Missing Child Alert for Xzavieanna Tierney, 15, from Zephyrhills.

Tierney was last seen near the 6300 block of 12th Street in Zephyrhills.

FDLE said she was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt, blue baggy pants and white shoes. She may have highlights in her hair and multiple piercings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878.

