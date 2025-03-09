FOUND: Missing Child Alert cancelled for 14-year-old Holiday girl: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: FDLE has cancelled the Missing Child Alert. Avalynne Lloyd has been found safe.

Original story:

Missing Child Alert issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for a missing 14-year-old from Holiday.

Pasco County Sheriff said they are looking for Avalynne Lloyd, 14. She was last seen on Saturday near the 3600 block of Chestwick Drive in Holiday.

Lloyd is 5 feet 7 inches tall, has brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and white shorts with animals and words on them.

PSCO said she might be carrying a white trash bag.

FDLE has issued a Missing Child Alert which means that law enforcement has a "well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of serious death or injury."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.