1 arrested after man shot and killed in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man in Pasco County early Thursday morning.

The Zephyrhills Police Department accused the suspect, 38-year-old Mina Foad, of shooting the 40-year-old victim near 7092 Steer Blade Drive.

Officers found the victim at the scene around 12:18 a.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance. He was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Foad was identified as a suspect and arrested on Thursday. Police charged him with manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Zephyrhills Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (813) 780-0050.