Man arrested for damaging office window of State Senator Danny Burgess: ZPD

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla — Zephyrhills Police arrested a man for damaging a window at the office of State Senator Danny Burgess.

ZPD said they arrested Chase Swinson, 30, for criminal mischief after he allegedly caused property damage to State Senator Danny Burgess' district office.

ZPD said they believe Swinson threw a beer bottle out of his car window around 2:45 a.m. on March 20, and it hit an office window on the building in the 38000 block of 5th Avenue.

Swinson was taken into custody and transported to the Pasco County Jail on a third-degree felony charge.

No one was in the building at the time of the incident.