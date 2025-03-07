Man arrested after sex act and offering 2 children to person online: Pasco Sheriff

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested a 35-year-old man for lewd and lascivious acts, with more charges coming, after he interacted online with someone he believed to be a minor, but was a detective.

According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, a tip from FDLE led detectives to Juan Carlos Lugo, 35. Lugo was communicating with a person he thought was a minor, but in reality, the person on the other end was a detective from the South Daytona Police Department.

Pasco detectives said during the conversation, Lugo sent a video of himself performing a sexual act while in the presence of two children, ages seven and nine, that he knew. Lugo also allegedly offered the two children to the detective (who he believed to be a minor) to have a sexual encounter with them.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for Lugo and eventually arrested him on Friday in the Shoreline Drive area of New Port Richey. More charges in addition to the lewd and lascivious acts are expected to be filed.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said both children are safe and are receiving all necessary resources.

The sheriff's office said there are no reports of additional victims at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. If you or a loved one believe you may be a victim, call PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at Pasco Sheriff Tips

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021