Locksmith inspired by missing toddler case offering free deadbolts

PASCO COUNTY — Jacqueline Elliott has always kept a close eye on her daughter Madeline.

But Elliot said she knows how easy it is for kids to get away.

“I think every parent we have either had that fear or we’ve even been in that spot before," she said.

And like so many others, this Pasco County mom said she was terrified hearing about the Brooksville toddler who went missing for 24 hours.

“The first thing that went through my mind was, of course, I hope he gets home safe," said Elliott.

2-year-old JJ Rowland did get home safe after a volunteer found him in the woods Friday.

Locksmith Paul Micklow said he and his wife were also moved by what happened because they’ve felt that fear too.

“With little ones, you just never know in the kitchen like it was for us, and we looked away for ten seconds, and he was already beginning to exit the door," said Micklow, owner of Amerikey Locksmith in New Port Richey.

To help others, Amerikey is offering to install free deadbolt locks for families with young children.

They’ve already had hundreds of people contact them.

“What we are doing is the one-sided deadbolt. So if they are looking for something, I would 100% go with the deadbolt. Not a chain or any type of plastic lock, bolt. Anything like that," said Micklow.

Jacqueline’s door has its bolt, and she said it’s giving her a little more peace of mind.

“Being a little more proactive can potentially help save our kids’ lives," said Elliott.