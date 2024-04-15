Local groups continue to push back against redesign plans at Anclote River Park

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County is holding a town hall meeting on April 15 to discuss the redesign of Anclote River Park. This is a story ABC Action News has stayed on top of for the past year.

The redesign has come with some major pushback from residents. The park is home to a Spanish Well and a historic mound built by Indigenous people.

The county entered into a lease agreement to build a restaurant on the waterfront, but local groups don’t want to see that built on the cultural site.

They also want to protect the park's environment. Dorris Carrol leads the group that opposes the plans.

“This is a nice small county park and beach that is not just seeing the sunset at night; it’s also about the marine life and wildlife," Carrol said.

Her group has a petition with 5,600 signatures.

We reached out to the county to learn more about what they will discuss in the town hall meeting. They said it is an opportunity to share updates on the plans and allow residents to ask questions.

Carrol said her group will be there with signs, protesting the plans and hoping to have their voices heard.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Pasco County Government Center Boardroom, located at 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey.