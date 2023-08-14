Pasco residents frustrated with Anclote River Park expansion

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — People in Pasco County are voicing concerns with the county’s plans to expand Anclote River Park. The county has been working on a redesign of the park for years now.

There is also an active lease for a 22 thousand square foot restaurant to be built on the riverfront.

People in Pasco County said they do not want the park to change, and they feel the county is leaving them in the dark.

Anclote River Park is a quiet place that people in Holiday say is their way to escape.

It's also a site with a lot of history. The park is home to a Spanish well and a historic mound built by Indigenous people.

The county is working on a redesign of the park, but the real reason residents are concerned is because of the plans to build the restaurant on the cultural site.

Dorris Carroll lives near the park.

“Why is this important? It’s our history, and it’s not just your history. It's the sacred lands that the Indigenous people feel is important to them," Carroll said.

Carroll explained that opponents of the new development have a petition with over 2,100 signatures.

Keith Wiley is Pasco’s Director of Parks Recreation and Natural Resources. He said while there is an active lease, the restaurant is still going through the required land use and zoning changes.

Wiley also said the county is throwing a lot of resources at this project to determine the right thing to do.

“Obviously, we have a lot of questions based on the survey information, and we still are going through the process of doing our homework to figure ultimately what the next steps are regarding the cultural resources piece,” Wiley said.

He said they will continue to follow the state's recommendations.

Wiley explained that a draft phase three plan has been proposed but is still being reviewed. He added they will start to meet with residents to determine the next steps.

“I think we can definitely say the county is committed to continuing to do the right thing as we try to also address a public amenity that needs an improvement,” Wiley said.