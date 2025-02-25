Land O' Lakes man arrested for battering elderly couple: Police

STUART, Fla. — A man from Land O' Lakes was arrested over the weekend after police say he battered two elderly people in Downtown Stuart, Florida.

The Stuart Police Department said on a busy Saturday evening on Jan. 31, an elderly couple waited for a parking spot after they saw the suspect, 47-year-old Mark Swick, enter his truck.

After a few minutes, the 71-year-old woman approached the driver to ask if he'd be leaving soon. Police said Swick then became upset, left the truck and struck the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. He then kicked her multiple times while she was lying on the ground.

When her 74-year-old husband saw, he left his vehicle to defend his wife, but police said Swick pushed him to the ground and struck him.

Swick fled the area after officers were called. When they arrived, they were unable to find him and received minimal information from the victims about Swick and his vehicle as they were still in shock.

The suspect was later identified as Swick by detectives. A warrant was issued, and Swick was arrested in Port St. Lucie. He is now facing two felony counts of battery on a person over the age of 65.