Kathleen Moore's family, friends honor her with memorial

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — A memorial for Kathleen Moore is growing on Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey. And as it does, her family and other loved ones said they're still struggling to grasp the news they got just a day ago.

"It's kind of setting in now," said her friend, Samantha Neitz.

"She always kept a smile, she always had jokes always loved everyone that's why it's so hard to know that she had to face someone like him on her own. There was no one there to help her," said Moore's cousin, Brittney Kendrick.

Moore was found dead on Dec. 7, a week after she was reported missing. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has charged her boyfriend, Collin Knapp, with second-degree murder in connection to their death.

RELATED STORIES:



A memorial for Kathleen was held Wednesday, outside of Knapp's home, which police said is close to where she was found.

Those who knew her tell ABC Action News they want this to be her legacy.

"I just want people to remember her smile," said her cousin, Hosea Ward.

WFTS

"We want everybody to continue to still love one another. She didn't care about skin color or anything. She loved everybody. So continue to spread that kind of love," said Kendrick.

And in a stunning act of grace, as the family closed out the event they prayed for everyone involved in this case.

"So my prayer is that we continue to pray for not only my family but for the young man's family. We pray for him," said Ward.

The family says there will be more memorials and vigils for her in the coming days. They also say that funeral arrangements are still in the works.