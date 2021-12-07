Sheriff: Deputies searching for Kathleen Moore's body; suspect charged with second-degree murder

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the missing person case of 34-year-old Kathleen Moore, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

On Monday, Sheriff Nocco said Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested and charged. Sheriff Nocco said Moore and Knapp had been in a relationship for about five years.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office Collin Knapp, 30, arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the missing person case for Kathleen Moore

"This is a sad reminder that domestic violence takes place in every community," Sheriff Nocco said.

RELATED: Pasco deputies make arrest in missing person Kathleen Moore case

Sheriff Nocco said when deputies interviewed Knapp, there were inconsistencies in his statements. After his interview, and with blood and DNA evidence found, Sheriff Nocco said it led to probable cause for Knapp's arrest.

Pasco deputies are now searching for Moore's body. They are asking the community to call the sheriff's office if they have any information or tips.

Moore, from Largo, has been missing since Nov. 29 when she was last seen in New Port Richey around 1 a.m. near Carmel Ave.

"Though normally very active on social media and communicative with friends and family, Moore was silent after Monday early morning. After she missed work and school, friends and family reported her missing," the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Knapp has had 10 previous felony arrests, nine misdemeanors and has been arrested for domestic violence situations in the past with other victims.

Sheriff Nocco said they are asking the public if they have seen these two vehicles between Monday, Nov. 29 around midnight and the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30. The cars are a black 2006

Cadillac CT6 with Florida tag Z917XC and a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with bed cover with a Florida tag QXLT69.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News