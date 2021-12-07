Decomposed body found in New Port Richey is Kathleen Moore, sheriff says

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco has confirmed the decomposed body found in New Port Richey is Kathleen Moore.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the body was found by a walker in the area of Carmel Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and was decomposing. Sheriff Nocco said the body was in a wooded area partially buried by thick brush. It was located about 50 yards northeast of Collin Knapp's home.

Detectives were able to positively identify the body as Moore based on her tattoos.

"We know finding Kathleen was important to her family. It's worse not knowing where she is," said Sheriff Nocco.

On Monday, Moore's "on-again-off-again" boyfriend Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Moore was last seen on Nov. 29 in New Port Richey.

Detectives are now asking the public if they have seen these two vehicles belonging to Knapp, between Monday, Nov. 29 around midnight and the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30. The cars are a black 2006 Cadillac CT6 with Florida tag Z917XC and a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with bed cover with a Florida tag QXLT69.

The sheriff's office said this is a crucial part of the investigation because Moore was last seen alive, getting into the Cadillac. According to the sheriff’s office, Knapp claims he stopped at a 7-Eleven near his New Port Richey home to buy cigarettes that night and he said Moore was in the car at the time.

But Nocco said Monday, that surveillance video wasn’t “clear enough” to confirm she was in the car at that time.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Pasco County Sheriff's Office