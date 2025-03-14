Watch Now
Jury deliberating in Olympus Pool owner James Staten trial

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) — James Staten's fate will soon be determined. After two weeks of trial, jurors began deliberating just after 4 p.m. Friday.

Prosecutors are alleging that James Staten, the former owner of Olympus Pools, defrauded customers by accepting money from them while knowing he would not fulfill their contracts.

"James Staten's insatiable greed forged a path of destruction across Tampa Bay during a global pandemic," said the Assistant State Attorney during closing arguments Friday morning.

They allege that Staten stole $1.5 million in customer funds to support a lavish lifestyle, all while clients were left waiting for what they paid for — completed swimming pools.

“He kept selling pools while fully aware that the money wasn’t there,” she stated. “It was flowing through his hands like water.”

Staten’s defense attorney, Dino Michaels, told jurors that the missing pool was the result of poor planning rather than intentional fraud.

"If you have a business plan, that’s just not a scheme to defraud. It’s a business plan. To sell more pools, unfortunately, is a bad business plan. And so this company failed," he said.

In his own testimony Thursday, Staten denied the allegations.

Numerous victims talked to ABC Action News, sharing stories of paying Olympus Pools for contracts that remained unfulfilled. Many reported being left with partially completed projects or no work started at all.

However, Staten's attorney suggested that the rapid growth of Staten's business had overwhelmed him.

"He was unable to manage it. He didn't bring in the people he should have, and it got too big, too fast for him to handle," he said.

If found guilty on all 36 counts, he faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.

