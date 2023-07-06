Watch Now
MoneyConsumer AlertsTaking Action for You

Actions

Owner of Olympus Pools agrees to dissolve company for good, stay out of the pool business for life

AG settles civil case against Olympus Pools in exchange for life time ban on the owner
Olympus Pools I-Team4.jpg
WFTS
Olympus Pools I-Team4.jpg
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 05:10:40-04

Florida’s Attorney General announcing tonight that she’s put the owner of Olympus Pools out of the pool industry for life.

Olympus Pools shuttered in 2021 after an I-Team investigation found hundreds of Tampa Bay area residents paid for pools that were never built.

olympus pools owner.png
Olympus Pools’ owner James Staten

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The AG’s office said Wednesday that owner James Staten has agreed to permanently dissolve the business and to a lifetime ban on managing any company that constructs residential pools in Florida.
The agreement reached in Hillsborough Circuit court last week also allows the AG’s office to proceed with a million-dollar claim in the ongoing Olympus Pools bankruptcy case.

The AG's office said it may use the money for consumer relief, attorneys fees and the cost of litigation.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s criminal investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.