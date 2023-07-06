Owner of Olympus Pools agrees to dissolve company for good, stay out of the pool business for life

Florida’s Attorney General announcing tonight that she’s put the owner of Olympus Pools out of the pool industry for life.

Olympus Pools shuttered in 2021 after an I-Team investigation found hundreds of Tampa Bay area residents paid for pools that were never built.

ABC Action News I-Team Olympus Pools’ owner James Staten

The AG’s office said Wednesday that owner James Staten has agreed to permanently dissolve the business and to a lifetime ban on managing any company that constructs residential pools in Florida.

The agreement reached in Hillsborough Circuit court last week also allows the AG’s office to proceed with a million-dollar claim in the ongoing Olympus Pools bankruptcy case.

The AG's office said it may use the money for consumer relief, attorneys fees and the cost of litigation.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s criminal investigation is ongoing.