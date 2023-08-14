Olympus Pools owner turns himself, will face felony charges

TAMPA, Fla. — Olympus Pools owner James Staten turned himself into authorities in Pasco County today. He is facing felony charges related to the now-defunct luxury pool-building company.

I-Team investigator Jackie Callaway has been reporting on Olympus Pools for more than two years after homeowners began complaining that they had paid Staten tens of thousands of dollars, but he failed to finish the work.

Staten's attorney, Richard "Rick" Escobar, said he started representing Staten last week and did not yet have the final charges.

He called the situation of the failed business "heartbreaking for many individuals" but said his client had "no intention to steal any money."

Attorney General Ashley Moody had sued Olympus over hundreds of unfinished pool jobs. In a settlement, Staten agreed to a lifetime ban on managing any company that constructs residential pools in Florida. That was a civil case, not a criminal case like the one Staten is now facing.

"There are millions of companies throughout America that go into bankruptcy and fail,” Escobar said. “They don’t get charged with criminal offenses.”