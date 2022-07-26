Intersection where boy was hit while trick-or-treating gets traffic signal

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A truck hit Dominic Keyes and just missed his mother and twin brother, Andrew, while they were all trick-or-treating just outside of the Longleaf neighborhood on Starkey Boulevard.

Dominic's father, Chris Keyes, hasn’t forgotten.

“That night when it happened. That impact. It’s like my tattoos. It’s still in my skin,” he said.

But Dominic doesn’t seem phased at all coming back to the spot where he was hit by a truck and nearly killed on Halloween 2019.

“Even just coming here they were like whoa I know where we are. I remember this place. We had a quick little conversation and he was like 'yeah, I’m the one that got hit. I’m over it',” said Chris.

FHP said they were all in the crosswalk and a man driving a Ford F-150 just didn’t stop.

Dominic’s recovery took about two months.

He fractured his hips and needed 60 stitches for cuts on his face.

He has some scars on his forehead, but otherwise, his dad said he’s doing great.

“They were just running around playing tag. His brother can’t keep up. He’s fast than him. They love watching The Flash so they are both like zoom, zoom. Let’s go,” Chris said.

It might not be directly related to what happened to Dominic, but this spot now is a little safer.

A traffic signal was just put in place.

Pasco County officials said it will be activated by the end of August and is part of a development agreement with the nearby Starkey Ranch community.

“There are countless roads where it happens around here. But it’s so close to people. Where people come constantly there should be that little bit of protection.”

Meanwhile, Dominic still loves Halloween and he has some ideas for this year.

“We are thinking of being a zombie,” said Dominic.