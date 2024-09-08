Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Hudson woman driving nude charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal crash: FHP

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted
and last updated

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hudson woman driving with no clothes on was jailed for DUI manslaughter early Sunday morning after she was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.

Melissa Lopez, 25, was also charged with DUI property damage and driving with no driver license involving a death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

She was additionally charged with was lewd and lascivious conduct because she was found with no clothes on, FHP officials said.

According to an FHP report, Lopez was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 1:10 a.m. in Pasco County.

At the same time, a 21-year-old Inverness man was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on U.S. 19.

At the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive, Lopez turned left under a flashing yellow left turn signal and into the path of the motorcycle, the report stated. The motorcycle then slammed into the right side of the Impala and caught fire.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lopez was booked into the Pasco County Jail. Her blood alcohol content was 0.144, FHP officials said.

 

"They need to be aware that they’re putting families at risk”
A used truck owner has issued a complaint to the Florida Attorney General after a technician discovers "hack job" airbag repair.

Used truck buyer contacts Florida Attorney General after technician discovers 'hack job' airbag repair

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.