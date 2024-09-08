Hudson woman driving nude charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hudson woman driving with no clothes on was jailed for DUI manslaughter early Sunday morning after she was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.

Melissa Lopez, 25, was also charged with DUI property damage and driving with no driver license involving a death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

She was additionally charged with was lewd and lascivious conduct because she was found with no clothes on, FHP officials said.

According to an FHP report, Lopez was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 1:10 a.m. in Pasco County.

At the same time, a 21-year-old Inverness man was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on U.S. 19.

At the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive, Lopez turned left under a flashing yellow left turn signal and into the path of the motorcycle, the report stated. The motorcycle then slammed into the right side of the Impala and caught fire.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lopez was booked into the Pasco County Jail. Her blood alcohol content was 0.144, FHP officials said.