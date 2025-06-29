FDLE alert issued for two missing juveniles from Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) missing child alert has been issued for two juveniles who were last seen in Holiday.

Allen Butler, 17, is a white male, 6-feet-tall, 244 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and carrying a green backpack. Allen may have a scar on his head.

Richard Wallace, also 17, is a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black face mask, black jacket with a white bandana logo on the sleeves, black sweatpants and black Jordan shoes.

The teens were last seen on the 5000 block of Genesis Avenue in Holiday.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the teens, contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.