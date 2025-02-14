Heavy smoke in Pasco County coming from a prescribed fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — If you're in Pasco County and are seeing a lot of smoke, there's no need to be concerned. The Southwest Florida Water Management District is carrying out prescribed burns in the area.
According to Pasco County, the dense smoke can be seen in eastern and central areas of Pasco County this Friday afternoon.
Officials said residents should expect to continue to see dense smoke conditions for the rest of the day.
