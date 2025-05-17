Watch Now
Five-vehicle I-75 chain-reaction crash leaves one man dead: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol<br/>
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A five-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County on Friday left one man dead, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Tesla Model S, driven by a 69-year-old Longboat Key man, was traveling southbound on I-75 along with several other vehicles at about 3:15 p.m.

Near the 277-milepost, the Tesla left the travel lane and collided with a second vehicle, a Ford F150 driven by a 43-year-old Riverview woman. She had an 11-year-old boy with her in the car.

The Tesla then hit a third car, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a70-year-old Wesley Chapel man. The impact caused the Corolla to crash into a 59-year-old St. Petersburg man, who was driving a Peterbilt truck.

Finally, the Tesla, which had continued south following the first two collisions, struck a fifth vehicle, a Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by a 31-year-old Tampa man.

The Tesla driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The crash was likely caused by the Tesla driver having a medical emergency, FHP officials said.

The other drivers were not injured, the report stated.


