Family loses home, cat to fire after a lightning strike

ODESSA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is the lightning capital of the United States, but few homes have lightning rods to protect them.

Timothy Hauck took ABC Action News around the mess that remains inside his Pasco County home.

“It puts in perspective how little material things matter,” said Hauck.

Last month, a lightning strike hit a rooftop vent, causing the gas dryer to explode.

“And it melted the washer and dryer. I mean, look at it. You can’t even recognize it anymore,” he said.

Firefighters got here quickly and put out the fire. But the water they used did its own extensive damage.

“It just flooded the whole downstairs," Hauck said. "This carpet is still wet, and it’s four weeks later.”

Timothy and his family were out of town. Firefighters got their dog, Oakley, out safely, but a cat named Lilly didn’t survive.

“We are just happy that our dog got out. We are so thankful he got out,” said Hauck.

Experts say it’s rare for homes to have lightning rods because lightning strikes are so rare. The average price of installing a lightning rod is around $1500. They won’t stop a home from getting struck but can reduce the chance of a fire.

Meanwhile, the Hauck family said the generosity of neighbors had helped a lot.

They are living in an apartment during the slow insurance process. The family hopes to move back into this house eventually but said it could take close to two years.

“We are doing the best we can,” Hauck said.