Lightning strike sparks house fire in Town N' Country

WFTS
Posted at 9:52 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 21:52:49-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County house suffered heavy damage after lightning sparked a fire Thursday evening.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the initial call came in around 6:25 p.m. of flames and smoke coming from a home on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town N' Country. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames on half the roof.

Multiple units arrived and confirmed no one was in the house as the fire continued to burn. As the roof started to become unsafe, firefighters left the house and continued to fight the flames.

The fire was eventually brought under control after 25 minutes. No injuries to civilians or first responders were reported from the fire.

