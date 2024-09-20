Family hopes to find suspect that killed man in New Port Richey in 2022

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The family of a victim is hoping the public can help find answers about a shooting that killed a man in Pasco County in 2022.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said that the victim, Marcus Marquis, 35, was walking on the south side of SR 52 near Colony Road in New Port Richey around 5 a.m. on September 18, 2022.

Marquis entered the woods near Colony Road and was shot by an unknown person.

According to PCSO, The family waived their Marsy's Law protection, which allows crime victims to not have their names shared in crime reports. They hope to get more information to the public to find the person that killed Marquis.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

