Family dog missing in Port Richey after car stolen with pet inside

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A family's dog is missing after it was stolen in a car theft in Port Richey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), on Dec. 6, around 12:40 a.m., a person stole a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage from the Shallowford Drive area in Port Richey.

Inside the vehicle was the family dog. The car has been found, but the dog is still missing, officials said.

The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PCSO tip line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 24040604 or submit tips online at this link.