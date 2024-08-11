Dozens flock to SunWest Park for inaugural Scallop Fest

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Dozens of people flocked to SunWest Park in Hudson to close out the final weekend of the inaugural Pasco County Scallop Fest.

"Beach sand is whiter than Clearwater, whiter than Destin, Pensacola. We have facilities out here for volleyball nets, professional volleyball nets, all set up," County Commissioner Jack Mariano explained.

From water sports to food trucks and live music, Mariano said Scallop Fest was a major success and thanks to sponsors, it was free to everyone.

WFTS

It also gave some small businesses like Dre's Island Food Services a chance to shine.

"It's great. Number one, it gives me an opportunity to showcase what I'm able to do because I'm all about the experience. It's not just about food. My slogan is we cater more than food. It's about the experience," Keary Simms shared.

Scallops are a big part of Simms' culture. He partnered with the county's Economic Development Council to help him serve up scallops in several different ways.

"I did coconut curry scallop which was a hit and I did a guava glaze scallop as well!" Simms added.

WFTS

Meanwhile, scalloping in Pasco County is still paused after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission suspended scallop harvesting last month due to unsafe levels of bacteria.

"We had a much better test last week. They only found one little place that was to the south of the Anclote...They're going to measure again and test everything. Hopefully by next week they'll open it," Mariano explained.

Mariano said he's hoping scallop season will be extended once it gets the green light and he's looking forward to next years Scallop Fest.

Proceeds benefit Steps to Recovery, Inc., Pasco County Parks; Recreation, and Natural Resources Summer Camps; and West Pasco Sertoma.