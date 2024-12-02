Developers propose huge new project in Trinity, leaving some residents upset

TRINITY, Fla. — The scale of the Trinity project is massive. 800 acres starting just north of Generations Church, running on the east side of Little Road to State Road 54.

It’s a privately funded development touted as six and a half times the size of Disney Springs. Orton Varona is the Chief Strategy Officer for the Trinity Development Initiative.

“The land is rare. It’s beautiful. It’s in a community that has need,” he said.

Varona said the sports-centric project will include an ice arena complex, professional playing fields, and a baseball stadium.

“Imagine any sport that American youth would play. We’ll give them the very best facility to develop that talent,” Varona said.

But developers said sports is just part of what they have planned. There will be residential housing, shopping, a park open to the public, and health care offices.

Varona said it will transform Trinity into more than just a bedroom community.

“The core is what does Trinity need? And I think we would all say not another carwash.”

But since word got out about the size of this project, people in the neighboring subdivisions have been vocal on social media.

Alexis Wilson even started a petition on Change.org entitled "Enough is Enough—Oppose the Development of the Last of Trinity’s Land."

“Honestly, my heart sank when I saw a picture of the borders because it it nudges right up to my home, a lot of my friends’ homes, my neighbors' homes,” Wilson said.

Trinity has seen a lot of new development in the last decade, and Wilson said many people don’t want to lose what she calls a little slice of paradise.

“Losing this. How beautiful it is back here. My family uses the Starkey Gap trail every single night. My dog loves going on walks on it. We go for bike rides. And every time we come back here my breath is taken away with how beautiful it is,” said Wilson.

Developers said most of the project's partners, including the neighboring Generations Church, are based in Pasco County.

They said the taxes generated will help the county pay for improvements to the roads and infrastructure.

Developers have yet to complete the land purchase or propose the project to the county commission so this is all still in the very early stages.