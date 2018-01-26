Deputies looking for man who tried to kidnap an 11-year-old off her bike in Pasco County

Pasco County deputies are looking for the man who allegedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl off her bicycle.

The incident happened at about 5:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Whippoorwill Dr. and Jarvis St. in the Colonial Hills area of Holiday.

The suspect was described as a shorter light-skinned Hispanic male or darker skinned white male adult with a medium build, possibly middle aged with dark longer hair touching the shoulders and a full scruffy beard with some bald spots with gray hair mixed in.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a light blue shirt with holes in it, light colored shorts, gray socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-706-2488.