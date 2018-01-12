Man suspected of rape, murdering Florida teen arrested in Sumter County

A suspect detectives in Sumter County say sexually assaulted two 16-year-old girls in Bushnell and killed one, has been arrested.

35-year-old Larry Peavy was taken into custody at a Walmart in Leesburg, FL after a tip that he would be returning to the Sumter County area.

Detectives followed his mother, Melissa Sturgill to the Walmart, then once detectives saw Peavy hiding inside her car, they arrested him.

Larry Peavy faces charges of Kidnap-False Imprisonment, Sexual Assault with a Weapon or Force, Kidnap-Commit or Facilitate the Commission of a Felony and Homicide-Murder in the First Degree Premeditated.

Melissa Sturgill was arrested and charged with Accessory after the fact to First-Degree Murder, for her assistance in helping Peavy avoid capture.