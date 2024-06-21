Deputies investigating shooting, missing person case on Pioneer Trail in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies launched two separate investigations after a woman went missing and an occupied home was shot at in the same area of Port Richey early Friday morning.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office said that around 3:35 a.m., someone shot into an occupied home in the Pioneer Trail area of Port Richey. No one was injured, and deputies do not believe there is a public safety threat.

Deputies are looking for Kenneth Ohmann, 49, and Thomas Philpot, 33, for information regarding the shooting.

PCSO

Deputies are also searching for a missing 45-year-old woman who was last seen at 3:35 a.m. in the Pioneer Trail area. McKeehan is 5'4" and around 145 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. PSCO said the woman is missing and not endangered.

PSO

The two incidents occurred in the same place at the same time, but officials did not say they were directly connected.

Anyone with information on this is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

